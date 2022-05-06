Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest Tajinder Bagga

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 06: The Delhi Police has registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police personnel.

They claimed that the Punjab cops did not inform the local police before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri. Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month, the Punjab Police said.

Earlier in the day, Tajinder Bagga's father -- Pritpal Singh Bagga (64) -- had complained that some people came to his house in the morning and took away his son, a senior police officer said, adding that the case of kidnapping has been registered at Janakpuri police station.

The Punjab cops did not inform the local police in Delhi before arresting Bagga, a Delhi Police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received information from Pritpal Singh Bagga that his son Tajinder Bagga had been abducted around 8.30 am from his house by some unknown persons. There were also other allegations in his complaint, police said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 392 (robbery), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 34 (common intension), according to the Delhi Police statement.

Thereafter, a wireless message was flashed and the said vehicle was intercepted by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra, the DCP said.

A search warrant was obtained from a Dwarka court based on which the assistance of Kurukshetra district police was taken to trace and recover the abducted victim, Bansal said. He is being brought to Delhi to be produced before the court, the DCP said.

In his complaint, Bagga's father said, “I was present at my home along with my son on Friday. Around 8.30 am, someone knocked the door repeatedly. When I opened, some persons entered my home and manhandled me. Some of them had weapons." "They started asking me where is Tajinder Singh Bagga? When I asked them what they wanted from Tajinder, they slapped me. Later, my son came there and they started beating him. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me,” the FIR stated.

"When I took out my phone to make their video, they beat me up and snatched the mobile. Later, they forcefully took away my son who was not allowed to wear a turban and was dragged out of the house,” it stated. Pritpal Singh Bagga was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went to file the FIR.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had received information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence. A team of Delhi Police personnel, including senior officials, went to Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said. Pipli Sadar police station SHO Malkiat Singh said, “The Delhi Police took him (Tajinder Bagga) with them in view of an FIR registered in Delhi about his kidnapping.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised slogans against the Punjab Police. Last month, the Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the resident of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

with PTI inputs