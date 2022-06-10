YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police identifies 6 shooters involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday.

    Sidhu Moosewala

    HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

    During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified. Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established.

    The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

    Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

    He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

    Comments

    More SIDHU MOOSE WALA News  

    Read more about:

    Sidhu Moose Wala

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X