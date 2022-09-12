Delhi Police has a field day over Pak fielders' now famous 'catch drop' video

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 12: Road safety is serious business but Delhi Police knows how to put the message across to maximum number of people, with a dash of humour, some cricket and a missed viral catch drop. So today, Delhi Police took to twitter to post on road safety and took a hilarious dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals, while sending the message of 'road safety' across.

    During the Pakistan- Sri Lanka Asia Cup finals match, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan who ran from different ends collided while taking Bhanuka Rajapaksa's catch. In fact, the ball bounced off the fielders' hands to the other side of the boundary, making it a six. The dropped catch in the finals, cost Pakistan dearly as they could not make enough runs in the final five overs.

    Delhi police got a great chance to take a funny dig at the Pakistan players while spreading awareness on road safety. They shared a sitter with the song 'ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo', which has now gone viral.
    The Delhi Police Twitter handle has been a treasure trove of witty tweets, memes aimed at educating people. With this new tweet, netizens were all praises for the Delhi Police for their humour, with a few saying, 'Delhi police rocks'.

    "Now even DP is trolling Pak," wrote a Twitter user.

    "U nailed it", wrote another.

    The death of former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra has triggered a debate on road safety issues such as check on over-speeding, wearing of seat belts for rear passengers and inconsistent road designs.

    The Delhi Police department launched a campaign on Twitter to educate citizens about the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving a car. Though, wearing seatbelt is mandatory in India, people have not been following the same.

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:11 [IST]
    X