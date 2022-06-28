Delhi Police gets 4-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 28: Delhi Police on Tuesday got 4-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court after expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

Court said, "Considering that mobile phone/laptop used by the accused, for posting tweet in question is to be recovered at his instance from his Bengaluru residence & that he remained non-cooperative & disclosure statement on record, four days police remand granted since he's to be taken to Bengaluru,"

Earlier this month, a case was registered against Zubair under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). But as per Delhi Police, he was arrested in connection with one of his tweets that had a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Press Club condemned the arrest of Mohammad Zubair. In a statement, the Mumbai Press Club said, "Zubair should be released immediately. We also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's immediate intervention in this matter."

Many other journalists' organizations have also condemned Zubair's arrest by the police in the national capital. Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha has alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held, the Mumbai Press Club noted in the statement.