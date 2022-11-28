Delhi Police find weapons used by Aftab to chop Shraddha's body

All sessions of polygraph test on Aftab end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

New Delhi, Nov 28: Delhi police today recovered some weapons that were used by Aftab Poonawala to chop his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body.

"Delhi Police recovered some weapons that were used to chop off Shraddha's body. Police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat," ANI quoted Delhi Police sources.

However, the police are yet to clarify what all weapons have been recovered, from where and when.

Police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aftab had gifted to his new female friend, a psychologist whom he had befriended through the Bumble dating app.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman Aftab Amin Poonawala invited while keeping pieces of Shraddha Walkar's body in his refrigerator is a psychologist. The same platform where he first met Shraddha, the mobile dating app 'Bumble', is also how he met this woman.

Shraddha Walker murder case

Aftab and Shraddha met through the dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped off her body into 17-18 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge.

Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.

Monday, November 28, 2022, 16:49 [IST]