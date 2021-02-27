Delhi govt to switch its fleet of cars for electric vehicles within 6 months: Sisodia

Delhi Police ASI shoots self dead inside PCR van; investigation begins on reason behind extreme step

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 27: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in a PCR van while he was on duty at Zakhira flyover in west Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

The ASI, Tej Pal (55), was attached with the Police Control Room (PCR) unit. He was residing in Rajnagar in Ghaziabad, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 7 am, they said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The ASI allegedly shot himself in the chest, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to ABG hospital by the PCR van driver where he was declared brought dead, he said. The PCR van was examined by the crime team, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

In a similar incident, a Delhi Police constable had allegedly ended his life by shooting himself inside a police station in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital in June last year.

Constable Sandeep Kumar, posted with special staff in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, shot himself with his service revolver, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medics pronounced him dead.