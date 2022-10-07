YouTube
    Delhi police arrests two terror accused, including one for Mohali RPG attack

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Delhi police special cell on Friday arrested two terror accused of which one is in connection with the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters of Punjab police.

    The second was arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haryana on August 4. He has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, police said, according to a report by PTI.

    Delhi police arrests two terror accused, including one for Mohali RPG attack
    The attack on the intelligence building of the Punjab police happened on May 9 this year. No damage was reported in the attack on the building.

    After the attack, the Punjab Police had said that RPG was fired from the street that shattered the glasses at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

    The police said the attack was minor. Some of the suspects were had also detained following the attack.

    Punjab chief minister also headed a meeting after the attack.

    In IED recovery in Haryana, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad city in Kurukshetra district, according to the PTI report.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
