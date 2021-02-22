Delhi Police arrested Jaspreet Singh, accused in Red fort violence

Disha, Nikita, Shantanu, PJF were part of WhatsApp group to discuss creation of toolkit

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 22: As per the latest development in the Red Fort Violence, Delhi Police arrested Jaspreet Singh on Monday.

The Delhi Police have arrested Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Delhi, who climbed up one of the tombs located on both sides of ramparts of Red Fort during Jan 26 violence.

He is seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at Red Fort.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.