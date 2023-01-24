Delhi Police amps up security ahead of Republic Day

This year India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. Security is tight across and in this backdrop, one must recount that the Special Cell had busted a module that was in the process of targeting Hindu leaders

New Delhi, Jan 24: Security is at an all-time high ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year. The Intelligence Bureau has also issued an alert ahead of Republic Day stating that terror groups would look to carry out attacks. The main threat remains from the ISI backed terror groups which also includes the pro-Khalistan forces, officials tell OneIndia.

In view of the same the Delhi police has strengthened the security arrangements in the city and prevented the use of drones and flying objects until February 15. The order came into effect on January 18.

In an order, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said that certain criminal or anti-social elements may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

"In exercise of power.. here by prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quad copters or para-jumping from the aircraft over jurisdiction of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day," read the order. The Commissioner said that anyone violating the order will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prescribes a punishment for Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Earlier this month a major terror plot hatched by an ISI agent and a pro-Khalistan operative was busted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The plot was to target Hindu leaders, the investigations learnt. The two terrorists were arrested after it was learnt that they had killed a man in the city and dismembered his body.

The two had also recorded the murder and were in the process of sending the same to Pakistan as proof. Jagga and Naushad had committed the murder to prove their credibility and capability to their masters in Pakistan.

The Delhi Police as part of the Republic Day security arrangements has also activated its community policing so that they are informed by the locals about any anti-social activities and elements.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 10:38 [IST]