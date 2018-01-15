Delhi: On 70th Army Day, Bipin Rawat pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

The Indian Army celebrated 70th Army Day with parades and shows at its major locations across the country. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year.

The day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, on 15th January 1948.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat will review the parade as well as present gallantry and other awards to the personnel.

Celebrations and parades will mark the day at the headquarter locations of Indian Army's commands and other wings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to soldiers of the armed forced, veterans and their families on the occasion of the 70th Army Day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

The day is celebrated to pay homage and salute to the courageous and brave Indian soldiers who have been sacrificing their lives for protecting the country.

OneIndia News