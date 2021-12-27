Delhi night curfew starts today: What is allowed

WBJEE 2022 registrations to begin today: Here is how to apply

New Delhi, Dec 27: The night curfew in Delhi begins today amidst the festival season the rise in the number of Omicron cases. On Monday, Delhi reported 63 cases of Omicron.

The night curfew in Delhi will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am. All gatherings will forbidden during the night curfew. However there are some exceptions.

What is allowed during the Delhi night curfew?

You are allowed to walk to neighbourhood shops to purchase essential commodities such as fruits, food, vegetables, dairy products and medicines.

Television and print journalists are exempt from the night curfew.

Shops selling food items, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, medicines are exempt from the night curfew.

Food items, pharma, medical equipment can be delivered through e-commerce sites during the night curfew.

Those going for COVID-19 vaccination have to produce a valid identity card and registration form.

Pregnant women and patients can go for treatment during night curfew.

