PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: What we know about the scheme, so far?

Delhi: NDMC to discuss proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 25: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will on Wednesday deliberate on a proposal to implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area, according to officials. The issue is likely to be discussed in the civic body's Council meeting.

"There is a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the NDMC area. The council is likely to take a call on it tomorrow," a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in the national capital from fiscal 2020-21.

The AAP dispensation had initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is "offering a ten times bigger and comprehensive health scheme".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 8:38 [IST]