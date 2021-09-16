Delhi most unsafe for women says NCRB report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: Delhi reported the highest number of crimes against women among all metropolitan cities in the country in 2020. There was however an overall dip in the crime rate in the National Capital and this could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The National Crime Records Bureau in its report said that the cases registered under the Indian Penal Code in Delhi fell by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the Delhi Police registered over 650 cases a day taking the total to 2.4 lakh cases.

Smaller cities were targeted more by cyber-criminals says NCRB report

Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded 50,000 and 19,964 cases respectively last year.

Kidnapping cases went down from 5,900 in 2019 to 4,062 the following year. A total of 472 cases of murder were registered and love affairs and property disputes were the most common motives.

The data by the NCRB goes on to suggest that Delhi is the most unsafe city for women. There were over 10,093 cases of crimes against women that were registered last year. In 2018, the number cases registered for crimes against women stood at 13,640. Further the data said that 997 cases of rape, 110 dowry deaths, 1,840 assaults with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and 362 cases of harassment were registered. Over half the victims were below the age of 30.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:30 [IST]