Delhi most polluted city in 2022: Report

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Central Pollution Control Board data shows that Kejriwal's Delhi had an air quality of PM2.5 level, which is more than double the safe limit, in 2022.

New Delhi, Jan 11: All the talks and no work to tackle pollution in Delhi has earned Arvind Kejriwal another achievement that he would not want to feel proud of. The Delhi Chief Minister has at multiple occasions claimed that he has worked tremendously for the reduction of pollution in the city but nothing seems to be working. His tall claims fell flat in a recent study that places Delhi as the most polluted city in India.

An analysis of Central Pollution Control Board data shows that Kejriwal's Delhi was the most polluted city in India in 2022. The data shows that the city had PM2.5 levels which is more than double the safe limit. Every winter the pollution level goes up to the dangerous category where breathing becomes difficult, especially for sick and elderly people in the city.

No control in pollution levels over a decade

Arvind Kejriwal became chief minister of Delhi for the first time in 2013 on the claim that he had ideas on how to curb pollution in Delhi. It is nearly a decade now but his government has not brought any positive change on this front. The miserable performance to tackle pollution levels in Delhi could be seen from the fact that Delhi has been ranked the most polluted city in the world.

Thus, Delhi is not just the most polluted city in India but it also tops the list of the most polluted city in the world. The report, 'Air Quality and Health in Cities' that was released last year by US-based Health Effects Institute found that Delhi is indeed the most polluted city in the world. The study was done on the data of more than 7,000 cities from around the world where Delhi topped the list.

Mamata's Kolkata is second most polluted city

Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata is the second most polluted city in the world after Delhi. The report released earlier last year named 'State of Global Air report, 2022' claimed that the capital city of West Bengal was the second most polluted city in the world where an annual average of 84g/m3 of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) were found. Noteworthily, 84g/m3 of fine particulate matter is an extremely dangerous level for human beings and more than 17 times the recommended WHO safe limit.

Isn't higher pollution against 'right to live'?

The Constitution of India provides the right to live but the governments have abstained from their duty to offer fresh and unpolluted air to the citizens. Whether it is Delhi or Kolkata, both the Chief Ministers have been busy in rhetorics but not enough action to curb pollution levels. This goes against the citizens' right to live.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 14:04 [IST]