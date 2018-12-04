  • search

Delhi: Modi attends Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding reception

    New Delhi, Dec 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas first wedding reception in Delhi. After tying the knot in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosted their reception.

    The couple had a Christian wedding on Saturday officiated by Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr., and a traditional Hindu marriage the following day.

    [Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Check out first photo of newlyweds]

    A while ago, the newlywed couple also shared their first official pictures from their two highly-anticipated ceremonies, which come just three months after they were engaged in August in a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony.

    The pre-wedding festivities for Nick and Priyanka, who have been on a celebration spree ever since they kicked-off their respective bachelorettes, began with a Mehendi ceremony on Friday. On Saturday after the Christian marriage service, an elaborate dinner and the after-party was organised that apparently went late into the night. The couple also hosted a dance off with their families at the party.

