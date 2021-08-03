Delhi MLAs get salary hike: Here’s how much they will draw

Sheila Dikshit's 2nd death anniversary: Tributes pour in for former Chief Minister of Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to hike salary for MLAs on line with the proposal sent by the central government. The MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and other allowance.

Previously, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement.

With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totalling Rs 60,000, it said.

Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed.

The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.