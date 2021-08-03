YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi MLAs get salary hike: Here’s how much they will draw

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to hike salary for MLAs on line with the proposal sent by the central government. The MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and other allowance.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Previously, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement.

    With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totalling Rs 60,000, it said.

    Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed.

    The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X