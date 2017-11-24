Delhi metro suffers 3 lakh commuters a day post fare hike

Post an increase in the fare, the Delhi metro has suffered a loss of over 3 lakh commuter per day, an RTI enquiry has revealed.

From a daily average ridership of 27.5 lakh in September, a fall to 24.2 lakh was seen in October post the fare hike.

According to data by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as response to the RTI, the blue line - busiest of all, has seen a loss of over 30 lakh commuters. And 19 lakh loss has been seen in the yellow line.

The fare hike was met with a outrage and protests by citizens, however, no action was taken provided the demands of many for a rollback.

OneIndia News