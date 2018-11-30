Delhi: Metro services on Dilshad Garden-Rithala line halted

New Delhi, Nov 30: A technical glitch has forced the Delhi Metro to stop services on its Dilshad Garden-Rithala or the Red Line on Friday morning. Morning is peak rush time in Delhi Metro so it is possible that many people could have been affected.

The Red Line of the Delhi Metro has 21 stations and runs from Dilshad Garden to Rithala with a total distance of 24.4 km. The entire line is elevated. The line connects the areas of North East Delhi, North Delhi and North West Delhi.

On September 4, the services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were affected after a technical glitch near Okhla station. The magenta line of the Delhi Metro line is 36.98 km long and runs between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations.

The services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were on August 26 suspended for around 30 minutes due to a technical glitch near the Chhatarpur station. This caused great inconvenience as the footfall was high on August 26 due to Raksha Bandhan. The fault was reportedly in the overhead transmission line. Though the service was suspended for 30 mins, the movement of trains remained affected for close to 4 hours.