    Delhi: Man shot dead near Mayur Vihar after his bike hits car

    New Delhi, Dec 10: A man was shot dead near Mayur Vihar Phase1 Pandav Nagar police station limits after his motorcycle allegedly brushed past a car carrying two people. The incident took place on Sunday night.

    According to a tweet by ANI, Niranjan Sharma, Civil Lines SHO informed that a Santro car was set ablaze by a miscreant. As soon as the incident was reported, Police reached the spot. Meanwhile, fire tender was called to control the fire. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

    In a separate incident, a man was shot dead while another one suffered bullet injuries after two unidentified assailants opened fire at them near HDFC Bank in Sector 46 in Noida earlier this week. As per details by Police, the two miscreants were on a motorbike and they shot two pedestrians, who were going home after work.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 9:16 [IST]
