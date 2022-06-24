YouTube
    Delhi man kills wife's 'paramour', commits suicide in Manali hotel

    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Jun 24: A man allegedly shot himself dead after killing his wife's male friend at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a police officer said. Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma told PTI that two women from Delhi, one of whom is married, were staying at a hotel in Manali.

    They called their friend Sunny to the room on Thursday night. The husband reached the hotel the next morning and upon seeing his wife with Sunny, he shot him dead, he said.

    According to the woman, her husband committed suicide by shooting himself after killing Sunny, the SP said. A forensic team has been called at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said, adding prima facie it seems the women had no role in the crime.

    PTI

