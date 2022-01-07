Delhi likely to report 17,000 Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate at 17%

Guidelines on Covaxin for under 18 don't mention EUL by WHO: Health Ministry

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: Delhi is expected to report nearly 17,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of around 17 per cent.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi is the first to witness a surge in infections because most of the international flights come to the capital.

"That is the reason we have implemented stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 as compared to other states. Some people may say that this is not needed but it is better than repenting later," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that while the Omicron variant appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild'.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

In a massive surge, Delhi Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8. Jain also asserted Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy.

This rise is the highest since May 8, 2021 when 17,364 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent. As many as 332 deaths were also recorded on that day.

While cases are surging day by day, the situation in the city does not warrant a lockdown yet, he said.

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 13:52 [IST]