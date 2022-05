Delhi: Light rain likely today; maximum temperature to hover around 38 °C

Delhi riots 2020: HC questions Umar Khalid over use of certain words against PM on speech

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 27: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the weather department predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 66 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 176, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:14 [IST]