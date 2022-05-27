YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Light rain likely today; maximum temperature to hover around 38 °C

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 27: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the weather department predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day.

    Delhi: Light rain likely today; maximum temperature to hover around 38 °C

    The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 66 per cent.

    Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 176, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Comments

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi weather

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion