    Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even curbs on shops

    
    
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi has lifted the weekend curfew and the odd-even curbs on shops. The decision was taken in the wake of the number of COVID-19 cases dropping.

    Delhi lifts weekend curfew, odd-even curbs on shops

    Earlier Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain said that the situation in Delhi is under control even as the city reported less than 5,000 cases today. Jain told ANI that the COVID-19 situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent, Jain said.

    Meanwhile the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will decide on the reopening of schools in the National Capital today. The DDMA will hold a meeting today and decide on easing curbs in Delhi.

    The Delhi government had closed schools when it was not safe for children. However excessive caution is now harming the education of students. The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia had said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 13:48 [IST]
    X