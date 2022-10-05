YouTube
    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    New Delhi, Oct 05: With a regular drop in Covid-19 cases being reported in the national capital, Delhi has decided to not impose Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places anymore.

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places

    The rule is effective from October 1. Also, the authority has extended the services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals till the end of the year, reported ANI.

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has taken the decision during a recently held meeting.

    India records 3,011 new COVID infections and a dip in active casesIndia records 3,011 new COVID infections and a dip in active cases

    When the cases were rising in Delhi, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places in April this year.

    On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 74 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 9:02 [IST]
    X