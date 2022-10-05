Agra: Teen killed after being hit by four-wheeler

Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 05: With a regular drop in Covid-19 cases being reported in the national capital, Delhi has decided to not impose Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places anymore.

The rule is effective from October 1. Also, the authority has extended the services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals till the end of the year, reported ANI.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to stop levying the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places from October 1



Services of health care workers hired on contract in Covid hospitals extended till the end of the year. — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has taken the decision during a recently held meeting.

India records 3,011 new COVID infections and a dip in active cases

When the cases were rising in Delhi, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places in April this year.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 74 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 9:02 [IST]