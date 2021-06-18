YouTube
    Delhi L-G, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVID-19

    New Delhi, Jun 18: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

    A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government's action plan to deal with the third wave, the chief minister's office tweeted.

    During the meeting, the L-G and the chief minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, availability of drugs and COVID-19 vaccination, the CMO said.

