Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar: What is allowed and what is not

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: With India reported over 50,000 cases in the past 24 hours and several cases witnessing a heavy caseload, various restrictions have been put in place.

Delhi already has a set of restrictions in place. Karnataka and Bihar were the latest to introduce stricter curbs. Lets us take a look at what is allowed and what is not allowed in Delhi, Karnataka and Bihar.

Karnataka:

When do the new curbs come into force?

From 10 pm on January 5 to 5 am, January 19

What are the night curfew timings?

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire State as per the existing guidelines.

What are the rules for offices?

All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

Will government offices function?

The Government Secretariat will run with official below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

What are the weekend curfew timings?

There shall be weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the State as per the guidelines attached.

What are the rules for public transport?

The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organisation to cater to the needs of people for emergent purposes during the weekend curfew.

Will schools and colleges remain open?

In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except, Medical and Para Medical will remain closed with effect from 06-01-2022 except class 10th, 11th and 12th.

What the rules for hotels, restaurants etc?

Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotel etc, will function with 50% of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

What are the rules for cinema halls, multiplexes etc?

Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditorium and similar places to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

How many persons are permitted at a marriage?

Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

Will religious places remain open?

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

Can malls and shopping complexes remain open?

Malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishment shall operate as usual during week days.

Will gyms and swimming pools remain open?

Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

Will sports complexes and stadia remain open?

Sports complexes and Stadia are allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Is there a ban on rallies and protests?

All rallies, dharnas, protests are prohibited.

What the rules for states adjoining Karnataka border?

There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and

Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa. The checks are on all modes of transports that is air, train and road.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section l88 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable

Delhi:

Is there are weekend curfew in Delhi?

The DDMA has imposed weekend curfew in Delhi in which no non-essential movement will be permitted

What are the weekend curfew timings?

Weekend curfew will remain in place from Friday night to Monday morning

Are government offices open?

Government officials, barring essential services, will now have to work from home in the State

Can private offices function?

Private offices will remain open with 50% capacity

What about public transport?

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will function with full capacity, but masks will be compulsory

Will essential services continue interrupted?

Essential services, including supply of food items and medicines, will continue uninterrupted

Has a lockdown been announced in Delhi?

No

Will markets be open?

Yes on an off-even basis. The division will be done by the market association by marking the shops or going by the plot number.

Will shops remain open?

Book stores selling educational books, stationary items, fans are permitted to open on all days. All colony and stand-alone shops, which are not part of a designated market, are also allowed to open on all days between 10 am and 8 pm.

Will malls be open?

Shops in malls to be open on odd-even basis

Will restaurants be open?

Dining-in is still not allowed in restaurants. They are allowed to open every day for delivery and take away.

Will liquor shops be open:

Yes in markets and malls as per the odd-even formula. Stand alone liquor stores not in a designated market can remain open on all weekdays.

Bihar:

Will schools remain open?

Physical classes for standards 9 to 12 will operate at 50 per cent capacity. For others it would be concocted in online mode.

Will offices be open?

Private and government offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity. No outsiders will be permitted into the offices.

Will religious places remain open?

All religious places will remain shut. Only priest can perform prayers

How many people can attend weddings and funerals?

At weddings 50 people can be present. At funerals it is 20

What about political, social and cultural events?

All such events can have only 50 people. However permission has to be sought for the same from the authorities

Will cinema halls and gyms be open?

Cinema halls, gyms, shopping malls, parks and clubs will remain completely shut

What about restaurants and dhabas?

They can run at 50 per cent capacity

What are the night curfew timings?

It would be in force between 10 pm and 5 am. All shops except those supplying essentials will be shut by 8 am.