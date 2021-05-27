Delhi high court to hear petition seeking rules against media trial of Sushil Kumar

That irritating message on vaccination when you have none: Delhi HC tells Centre

New Delhi, May 27: in a recent development, the Delhi high court is likely hear a petition on Thursday seeking to make standard rules against the media trial of Sushil Kumar, arrested in the murder case of a fellow wrestler.

According to reports, the petition was filed by Kumar's mother in which she has asked the court to make a set of rules and regulations for reporting criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused and stop the media from sensational reporting in the case.

Four Haryana-based criminals, associates of Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

On May 5, Sagar Dhankar died in a hospital after sustaining major injuries, allegedly by Kumar and his associates during a brawl in Chhatrasal stadium. The two-time Olympic medalist was arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka area with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, a co-accused in the case, on May 23.

The police have found that a dispute over a flat in Model Town owned by Kumar, where Dhankad lived, had snowballed into a clash between the two groups.

On Wednesday, police recorded statements of eight eye-witnesses and interrogated them regarding the involvement of the 23-year-old Olympian.

The four accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Bhupi, Mohit alias Bholi, Gulab alias Pahlwan and Majeet alias Chunnil Lal, all four are residents of Haryana. They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs.

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 12:07 [IST]