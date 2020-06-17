  • search
    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for Coronavirus

    New Delhi, June 17: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after reporting high-grade fever.

    The Health Minister had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

    "He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said. This time, he tested positive, the official said. Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

    AAP's MLA Atishi tests positive for coronavirus

    "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted.

    During last week, Jain has been in meetings with the senior leadership of the Delhi government, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain had also attended a meeting on Sunday with union home minister Amit Shah.

    Earlier today, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague Atishi also said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

