Delhi HC to hear plea seeking women's entry in Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah today

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Delhi High Court will on Monday take up a plea seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital.

The PIL seeking court's intervention in the matter has been filed by female law students from Pune.

The law students tried to reach out to the authorities including the Delhi Police over the matter, as per the petition, but later decided to take the legal route after getting no response.

In the plea, women said that prohibiting the entry of women into the shrine -a public place- amounts to gender discrimination and therefore unconstitutional. The plea gave the example of other major Muslim shrines - Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai and Khwaja Moinuddin Dargah in Ajmer - which do not allow women to enter.

The petition comes in the backdrop of a raging controversy in Kerala over the entry of women of menstruating age to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

