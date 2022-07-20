Delhi HC stays guidelines restraining restaurants from charging service charge

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 20: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed a Central Consumer Protection Authority order that barred restaurants from automatically adding service charges to bills.

    "The matter requires consideration. Consequently, until the next date of listing the directions as contained in para 7 of the impugned guideline of July 4, 2022 shall remain stayed," the court ordered.

    The court said that the stay is subject to the members of the petitioners ensuring that the levy of service charge in addition to the price and taxes and obligation of the customer to pay the same is duly and prominently displayed on the menu or other places.

    Further, the members will also undertake not to levy service charges on any takeaway items, it added.

    "If you don't want to pay, don't enter the restaurant. It is ultimately a question of choice. I have stayed the para 7 guidelines subject to these two conditions," the court said.

    The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 25.

    The NRAI has claimed in the petition that the prohibition under the July 4 order was "arbitrary, untenable and ought to be quashed" as it has been issued without an appreciation of the facts and circumstances.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:19 [IST]
    X