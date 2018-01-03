Delhi HC seeks response on PIL challenging Haj Guidelines against specially-abled

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Centre, Haj Committee on PIL challenging recently issued guidelines for Haj (2018-22) that allegedly discriminates against persons with disabilities (physical, intellectual or psychosocial) by deeming them ineligible for Haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

The guidelines issued by the Haj Committee mention that any Indian citizen who is a Muslim 'can apply for the pilgrimage, except those who do not have the mental or physical health to perform the pilgrimage, persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic, or otherwise physically or mentally incapacitated.'

Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Islam's holiest city.

OneIndia News