Delhi HC seeks police stand on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea against police remand

New Delhi, July 01: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on the petition moved by Alt news co-founder Mohd Zubair challenging the remand granted to Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice on the petition and granted two weeks to the investigating agency to file its response to the petition which challenges the trial court's June 28 order granting four days of custody of Zubair to the police.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets and was sent to one-day police custody by the trial court on the same day.

After being produced on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation, his custody was extended by another four days by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria.

As per the trial court's order, Zubair would be next produced before it on July 2 upon the expiry of the four days of police remand.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said the case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

The matter would be heard next on July 27.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 17:31 [IST]