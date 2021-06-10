YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 10: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday.

    Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
