Indian envoy to Israel recalls Gandhi ji's concern for environment, says Mahatma "had real foresight

How important is the Ozone layer? Well, the life on earth depends on it...

Delhi HC junks Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' plea against 5G network, slaps cost of Rs 20 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's petition against 5G technology's impact on humans and environment, stating that the plea was filed for media publicity. The court imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on all the petitioners.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs -- Chawla and two others -- have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court''s time.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The Court said that the plaint was not verified. It noted that only a few paragraphs were said to be "true to their knowledge".

"There is no personal knowledge of averments. Plaint based on legal advise not maintainable," the judgment said.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them.

After pronouncement of order, Chawla''s counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.