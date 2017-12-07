Delhi HC issues notice to EC, Nitish faction of JD(U) over 'Arrow symbol'

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Election Commission, Nitish Kumar faction of Janata Dal (United) on a plea by rebel leader Sharad Yadav faction against Election Commission order allotting arrow symbol to the other faction. The matter to be heard on 18th February 2018.

K Rajasekaran, the newly appointed President of the Sharad Yadav faction of Janata Dal (United), had moved the Delhi High Court challenging Election Commission order rejecting their claim to the 'Arrow' symbol.

The JD(U) leader has challenged the November 25 order of the poll panel giving reasons for recognising the faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the real JD(U) and allotting the 'Arrow' symbol to it.

Kumar and Yadav had parted ways after the former decided to join hands with the BJP in July, triggering a battle for the control of the party.

The Sharad Yadav faction had earlier moved the high court against the EC's November 17 order which had ruled in favour of Kumar's faction with regard to which group was the real JD(U), but the poll panel had not given reasons for arriving at the decision. The poll panel gave a reasoned order on November 25.

