Delhi HC extends interim relief to Rakesh Asthana till 28th Nov

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim relief to CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana till 28th November.

A day before the court dismissed the bail plea of middleman Manoj Prasad in a bribery case allegedly involving Rakesh Asthana. Justice Najmi Waziri denied the relief to Prasad, saying the allegations against him were serious in nature and noted the CBI submission that the investigation is at a crucial stage.

Last month, the agency had opposed Asthana's plea seeking quashing of the FIR and said a roving inquiry at this stage was not permissible. It also told the court that the probe against Asthana was at a nascent stage and several incriminating documents as well as the role of other persons was under investigation.

After Asthana had moved the Delhi high court against the lodging of an FIR against him in a bribery case, the court granted him relief from arrest till October 29, and again the interim relief was extended till November 1. Asthana had sought the high court's direction that no coercive action be taken against him.

The CBI had registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in the 2017 case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Sana alleged that the officer had helped him get a clean chit.