  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC directs Centre to process Pak national's application for Indian citizenship

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: In relief to a Pakistani woman living here for over 30 years and married to an Indian, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to process her application for citizenship. Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked the Centre to extend her visa till her application is finalised, noting that the petitioner has been residing in India since she was six months old.

    The high court also issued notice to the Centre on her plea. According to the plea, the petitioner's mother was a citizen of India. She married a Pakistani on February 28, 1986 and moved to that country. She was thereafter issued a Pakistani visa.

    Delhi HC directs Centre to process Pak nationals application for Indian citizenship

    The petitioner, Mahvish Farooq, was born on August 3, 1988 in Lahore and her mother had certain matrimonial issues with her husband after which she, along with her daughter, moved back to India on February 2, 1989. Farooq claimed her parents' marriage was dissolved on August 31, 1991 and her mother was registered as an Indian citizen on July 21, 1997.

    Farooq completed her education in India and in 2017, she married an Indian National. "The petitioner was born in Pakistan and at the time of her birth, the petitioner had acquired the citizenship of Pakistan.

    Plea in Delhi HC for equal status to 'Vande Mataram' as that of national anthem

    Therefore, the petitioner applied for being registered as an Indian citizen under section 5 of the Citizenship Act, 1955," the plea said. Advocate Vikas Mahajan, central government's standing counsel, assured the high court that the petitioner's application for citizenship by registration would be considered in accordance with law.

    The high court noted the submission and said: "The respondents are directed to process the petitioner's application in accordance with law. Considering that the petitioner has been residing in India since she was six months old, the visa granted to the petitioner for staying in India shall be extended till such time her application is finally decided".

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court indian

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue