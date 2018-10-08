CBI gets HC green signal to shut JNU student Najeeb Ahmed missing case

New Delhi, Oct 8: Delhi High Court Monday allowed CBI to file a closure report in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad missing case. Also, the court disposed of the petition filed by Fatima Nafis (mother of Najeeb Ahmad).

The Court said his mother could raise grievances before trial court where the report is filed.

A Bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel had on September 4 reserved its decision on the petition filed by the student's mother after concluding hearing of arguments of her lawyer and that of the CBI.

Fatima Nafees, the mother of Najeeb Ahmad, said, "It's been 2 yrs. I had high hopes from Court but we didn't move even an inch. Security agencies misguided Court. We'll go to the Supreme Court. All that is happening since last 2 yrs is being done under the pressure by those sitting in power."

JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who had gone missing from his hostel on October 16, 2016. According to Fatima Nafis, Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016.

In the night of October 15-16, he had called his mother and told her that something wrong has happened to him, the woman had said in her FIR.

His room partner Kasim had told Fatima that there was a fight and he was injured, she had said. In her complaint, she had said after reaching his room in Mahi Hostel room 106, there was no trace of Najeeb. Since then there is no trace of Najeeb.

When the Delhi police failed to trace him, Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees had approached the Delhi High Court demanding CBI probe into the matter.

