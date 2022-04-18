YouTube
    Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Action on rioters must set precedent, Amit Shah tells police

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with officers of the Delhi Police about Delhi's Hanuman Jayanti violence and asked them to take strict action against culprits, set an example so that such incidents are not repeated.

    Amit Shah

    Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

    Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession.

    Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that strict action will be taken against rioters and requested citizens not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.

    The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police, the sources said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 21:00 [IST]
