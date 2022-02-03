YouTube
    Delhi: Green corridor for transporting heart from IGI airport to AIIMS; 16 Km covered in 18 minutes

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The Delhi Police on Wednesday created a green corridor to transport a heart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the AIIMS hospital within 18 minutes, officials said.

    The distance between the airport and the hospital is around 16 km and it takes around an hour to cover the distance in normal traffic.

    Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said that on Wednesday, a call was received from Professor Aarti Vij, Head of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation, AIIMS, requesting the creation of a green corridor for transportation of the heart from the Terminal-3 of the airport to the hospital. It was to be brought by air from Chandigarh at 4.25 pm.

    "Despite various construction works on the road, a green corridor from IGI Airport to AIIMS Hospital was provided and the heart was transported successfully. Traffic management was done under the close supervision of DCP Traffic of South district," Kishore said.

    The transportation was piloted by Inspector Kuldeep Singh. "Congestion points due to construction work on the road made the task challenging. But given the emergency, a green corridor was provided successfully to the ambulance carrying the organ," he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 11:15 [IST]
    X