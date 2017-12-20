Delhi govt tests anti-smog cannon gun to fight air pollution

Department of Environment and Delhi Pollution Control Committee tested anti-smog gun near Anand Vihar Bus Station in presence of Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday. At the time of trial, the AQI stood at 414- 'Hazardous' level. To deal with haze during winters, the Delhi government was mulling using anti-smog guns to bring down pollution level in the national capital.

Anti-smog gun being tested near Anand Vihar Bus Station. Courtesy: ANI news
Environment Secretary Anil Kumar Singh on Monday apprised Lt Governor Anil Baijal of the trial run of anti-smog gun in a meeting to review the detailed action plan of agencies and stakeholders on measures to combat air pollution.

In the meeting, the Lt Governor directed authorities to ensure management of municipal solid waste completely in a time frame of 16 months.

