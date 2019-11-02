Delhi govt offices timing changed following Odd-Even scheme

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 02: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2020, seeing the recent pollution levels that have reached apocalyptic levels and for the convenient of the people, Delhi government has changed the timings for government offices during the Odd-Even scheme from November 4-15.

As per an official order, 21 government departments will function from 9:30 am to 6 pm, while the other 21 departments will function from 10:30 am to 7 pm.

The departments, that are scheduled to work from 9:30 am are- Administrative Reforms, Environment, Power, Planning, Audit, Finance Department, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs (General Branch) among others.

And the departments that are scheduled to work from 10:30 am onwards are - Home, Services, Urban Development, Principal Accounts Office, Prosecution, Transport, Higher Education, Information and Publicity.

Arvind Kejriwal-led-AAP government's Odd-Even scheme, which was first implemented in 2015, entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that there would be no surge pricing during the "odd-even" rule will come into effect in Delhi from November 4 and extend till November 15.

In the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. Pollution levels reached apocalyptic levels this week with nearly 44% of the city's PM2.5 load that is coming from stubble burning emissions.