Delhi govt makes Kumbh retuness to undergo 14-day home quarantine mandatory

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Delhi government has issued an order making all residents returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev states, "All those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi."

"Residents of Delhi who visited the Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours," he added in an official letter.

"Those who are going to visit Kumbh between April 18 and April 30 must fill in their details before leaving Delhi. This will allow the government to effectively trace all Kumbh Mela visitors," the letter reads.

It further stated that If anyone who visits the Kumbh Mela fails to upload their information, they will be sent to an institutional quarantine centre for two weeks, the official order reads.