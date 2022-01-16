YouTube
    Delhi govt in fresh order allows Disabled, Pregnant women employees to work from home

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Amid a Covid surge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees of the city government's departments and agencies from attending office.

    Delhi govt in fresh order allows Disabled, Pregnant women employees to work from home

    Such employees will work from home, the DDMA said in an order issued on Friday.

    Considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government, it stated.

    Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home, the order stated.

    Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 8:54 [IST]
