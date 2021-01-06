SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

Delhi govt asks schools to implement new School Bag Policy 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 06: The government of Delhi on Wednesday issueed guidelines to reduce the weight of school bags for students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools.

Under its School Bag Policy 2020, the state government has prescribed weight limits for school bags for students of different classes.

No homework upto Class 2, school bag should weigh 10% of body weight: Here are some of the key measures

School bags should not be more than 10% of the bodyweight of students across classes I to X and there should be no bags in pre-primary students.

It recommends no homework up to class II and a maximum of two hours per week for classes III to V, one hour a day for classes VI to VIII and two hours a day for classes IX and above.

The Policy will also require schools to introduce infrastructural changes as students will not be able to carry many books daily.

The schools need to provide lockers right from preschool to senior secondary to enable children to leave books in school and carry home only what is required.

It adds that the teachers should take the responsibility of checking the weight of school bags of the students every three months on a day selected for the whole class and any information about heavy bags should be communicated to the parents.

It adds that files and thin/light exercise books should be preferred to thick/heavy ones.