Delhi government to get audit of shelter homes done; process to start this week

New Delhi, Aug 27: Taking cue from the corruption and sexual exploitation of girls in the shelter houses in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, the Delhi government has decided to get audit done of all the shelter homes including Nari Niketan in the state. The Audit process will start this week.

Additional chief secretary (home) Manoj Parida said that audit process of all shelter home will be started very soon. Women and child development secretary included several new NGOs in the process so they too should get audited. This is being done by the Delhi government as the precautionary measure looking at the Muzaffarpur incidence. This audit will be repeated after every three months for better and effective information.

Manoj Parida said that inter-departmental audit by officials keep on happening on regular basis and the purpose of this audit is to provide enough security and facility to people living in these shelter homes. But the new audit will help getting some more suggestions for improving shelter homes and information about any short coming will be procured. The government will be able to pin point such shelter homes wherever there are irregularities.

There are around 31 shelter homes in the capital and out that 25 shelter homes get funded under children scheme in which children below 18 years of age are kept who are facing any problem. All the responsibilities and arrangement of these shelter homes are taken care by women and child development department. How many girls are there in shelter homes and what is their health condition, what food they are getting, all these information will be sought in the audit report.

All these information will also be collected that from which places these girls living in shelter homes originally belong to and information about their parents and guardians will also be sought in the audit report. Last year all such information was given to the Delhi government in the output budget that several inmates of shelter homes are suffering from serious diseases that included even AIDS. A person has more than one serious disease was also figured in the report for which they are made available doctor and medicines.