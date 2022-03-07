Delhi gold smuggling: NIA to probe larger conspiracy, possible terror links

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the Delhi gold smuggling case. The NIA had earlier probed the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The case pertains to the smuggling of gold into the Delhi Airport from the United Arab Emirates. Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA would look at the possibility of a terror link in this case.

The Kerala case was first busted by the Customs following the recovery of 30 kilograms of gold which arrived from the UAE on June 30 2020. The NIA probe found that the gold was smuggled in a diplomatic cargo using forged authorisation letters.

On January 12 this year, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Shahjan was caught with 175 grams of gold and fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh. He had arrived at Delhi from Ras-al-Khaimah in Dubai. Shahjan was arrested along with Amir-ul-Haq had come to the Delhi Airport to collect the consignment.

The NIA will investigate all angles and one primary one would be relating to the use of the UAE route to bring in gold into India. The NIA would also look to find out if the proceeds were going to be used for terror funding. The larger conspiracy in this case would also be looked into, the source cited above also said.

Initial investigation against arrested accused Abdul Wahid Saddam has revealed that he is an active member of a gang involved in smuggling of FICNs and gold into India.