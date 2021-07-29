YouTube
    Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 29: Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of a stomachache, officials said Thursday.

    Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

    A senior jail official said, "Rajan was having a stomachache and was admitted to AIIMS Tuesday. He is likely to be discharged today. However, no official communication has been received on his discharge."

    Gangster Chhota Rajan recovers from COVID-19Gangster Chhota Rajan recovers from COVID-19

    Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

    He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

    Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 16:36 [IST]
    X