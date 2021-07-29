Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

Underworld don Chhota Rajan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29: Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of a stomachache, officials said Thursday.

A senior jail official said, "Rajan was having a stomachache and was admitted to AIIMS Tuesday. He is likely to be discharged today. However, no official communication has been received on his discharge."

Gangster Chhota Rajan recovers from COVID-19

Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 16:36 [IST]