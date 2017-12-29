Delhi fog woes: 35 trains delayed, 18 cancelled; Check status here

At least 35 trains are running late and 18 were cancelled on Friday morning due to fog and low visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas. Five trains have been rescheduled.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations.

The passengers have been advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey. The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers.

On Wednesday morning, at least 18 trains were cancelled and 30 are running late on Wednesday due to fog and low visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Last month, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News