Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send your loved ones

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Paharganj, 10 rescued safely

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jul 14: Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said a call about a blaze at a hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi | Fire broke out at around 4am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/1h1iIUoOIL — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The fire was in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said.

Nexon EV fire: Govt reportedly orders probe

Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said.