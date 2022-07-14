YouTube
    Delhi: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Paharganj, 10 rescued safely

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 14: Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday morning, officials said.

    Fire breaks out at hotel

    They said a call about a blaze at a hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The fire was in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said.

    Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said.

